Feels Like Spring But Old Man Winter Is Lurking

by Shane Butler

Spring-like warmth continues for a few mores days but there is cooler air set to return. For now, our temps warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s through Thursday. Overnight temps will remain rather mild with upper 50s to lower 60s for lows. A cold front is slowly making its way into the region tonight. Rain and storms are likely ahead and along the boundary. Some of the storms will be strong to severe along the MS/AL state line and just north of our area. The front will sink southward and weaken over us Wednesday. Occasional showers can’t be ruled out and we don’t expect anything more than that. The front will work back northward as a warm front Thursday. This puts us in the warm sector and temps climb into the lower 80s for highs. A cold front does eventually push into and through the state on Friday. Our rain chances will increase a bit as the boundary passes through our area. We’re on the backside of the front over the weekend. It parks over the northern gulf and close enough for disturbances riding along it to send showers into our area Sunday. Temps will be cooler behind the boundary. Highs will only manage lower to mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday.