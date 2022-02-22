Greenville Residents Express Concern With The Idea of Creating A City School System

by Ja Nai Wright

The City of Greenville is seeking change for its local schools. The city wants to develop a city school system for 4 of the Butler County Schools that are in city limits; Greenville High, Greenville Middle, Greenville Elementary, and W. O Parmer Elementary. Tuesday, the city along with the Adams and Reese Firm, hosted an informational forum to give details to residents about what could possibly happen.

The Adams and Reese law firm broke down the details on what the city can do to begin the process of starting their own school system within Greenville, but many residents were not happy with what they had to say. They felt as though the firm did not do enough research about Butler County and Greenville to accurately assess the possible changes.

The Firm made it clear that it was their responsibility to share how the process can be done, but it is not their place to make the decisions for the city or the county. The City of Greenville is a long way from making any decisions about this potential change, ultimately it will be up to the city council to vote for or against it.

Mayor McLendon says he is unsure of when this will come to a vote, but he says it will not be a topic in the upcoming city council meeting on Monday, February 28th.