Pay It Forward: Sharon Daniels of Andalusia

by Ellis Eskew

Sharon Daniels says she has always had a desire to help others whether it’s teaching and mentoring youth or taking care of family members.

Daniels is a retired school teacher after being in the classroom for 29 years.

She soon became a caregiver to her mom and husband.

Her daughter, Capricia, nominated her for the Pay It Forward award.

“During the pandemic my mom took care of my grandmother and stepdad seven days a week and continued to work. She didn’t let the pandemic stop her from loving and taking care of her community. She’s a faithful member and youth Director at Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Andalusia. On Sunday she picks up church members and youth and she takes them to and from church. My mom is my role model and truly a blessing to my family and community,” said Parker.

Unfortunately, her husband and mother both passed away in 2020.

“It really kind of stopped me because I really didn’t know why the Lord wanted me to stay around when I had lost my loved ones. And instead I remembered, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” He had to give me that strength to carry on because I knew the Lord had something else for me to do,” said Daniels.

That’s when a friend helped Sharon to form an after school program for youth at her church, helping them with homework, teaching them about the Bible, and self esteem.

And she’s been doing it ever since.

“It’s just a passion for me. I like to give whatever I have left to give to people who are in need,” said Daniels.