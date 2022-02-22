President Biden Announces Sanctions Against Russia

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Joe Biden has announced the U.S. is ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs.

He declared he was responding to what he said was Moscow flagrantly violating international law with what he called the “beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

The U.S. president said he was also moving additional U.S. troops to the Baltic states on NATO’s eastern flank.

Biden made his comments shortly after Russian lawmakers authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside their country — in Ukraine.

Biden joined the 27 European Union members who unanimously agreed on Tuesday to levy their own initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)