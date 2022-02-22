Putin Asks for Permission to Use Force Outside Russia

by Alabama News Network Staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the country’s parliament for permission to use military force outside the country.

That could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an invasion was already underway there.

Several European leaders said earlier Tuesday that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after Putin recognized their independence. But it was unclear how large the movements were.

Ukraine and its Western allies have long said Russian troops are fighting in the region. Moscow denies those allegations.

Putin’s letter to the upper house of parliament would formalize a Russian military deployment to the rebel regions.

