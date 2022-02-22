Spring Warmth Preview Through Thursday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday started on a gloomy note with widespread low clouds and even some fog. However, clouds were gradually eroding at midday in southeast Alabama. That looks like the trend elsewhere Tuesday afternoon. The combination of sunshine and south wind results in high temperatures near 80°. A few showers remain possible today, but our rain chance looks very low until tonight.

A cold front enters Alabama this evening. Some storms could be strong to severe ahead of the front. However, the risk area for severe storms in Alabama remains near and northwest of I-20/59 through tonight. The cold front eventually works into our area Wednesday morning. However, by that time, only scattered showers accompany the front. Otherwise, clouds increase again late tonight through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday may remain mostly cloudy. However, temperatures still warm to near 80° during the afternoon. Wednesday night lows may not fall below 60°. Thursday also looks mostly cloudy. But again, temperatures still peak near 80° during the afternoon. Another cold front arrives late Thursday night or Friday morning. That front ends our spring-like warmth. High temperatures in the 60s may occur Friday morning, with a cooler afternoon.

Friday’s front also brings a slightly better rain chance. However, it may not be particularly widespread or heavy. The front may have less moisture to work with when it arrives. Friday afternoon and evening trend drier, but clouds linger into the weekend. Friday night looks cooler, with lows in the 40s.

The weekend may feature some sunshine, but our forecast doesn’t look rain-free. Saturday could be mainly dry, but the rain chance looks higher Sunday. Otherwise, Sunday features more clouds than sun. Temperatures may not be particularly warm either. Depending on cloud coverage and the strength of cold air behind this Friday’s front, temperatures may only warm into the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday’s weather system departs Sunday night. Sunshine appears set to return next Monday, but temperatures may remain quite cool. Highs range from the upper 50s to low 60s. Next Tuesday, the first day of March, may remain on the cooler side too.