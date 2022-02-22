Very Warm February Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

SPRING-LIKE WARMTH: With the warm front north of the area this week, we are going to see temperatures surge into the 70s and 80s statewide. It looks like a decent part of today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and a few isolated showers. Late today and tonight, showers and storms are likely across Northwest Alabama ahead of an approaching cold front, but these should remain over northwestern portions of Alabama, where severe storms are possible.

The SPC has defined a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms over Northwest Alabama and a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) extends as far east and south as Fort Payne, Birmingham, and Demopolis.

The core threat will come from strong straight line winds overnight, although an isolated tornado or two can’t be totally rule out, especially in the “slight risk” over Northwest Alabama. Some hail is possible as well. But again, this activity looks to stay just to our northwest.

CONTINUED WARMTH: Although the front pushes into the state, it will not make it very far due to a ridge south of the area blocking it, allowing for a very mild Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few showers are possible both days, but the rain won’t be especially widespread or heavy.

As we head into Thursday night, the ridge weakens and the front will finally makes it way south, bring more rain and storms to the state Thursday night into Friday morning. There could be a few strong storms with the front, but for now the odds of organized severe weather look low, but of course we will monitor trends in the coming days. The rain should end early Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The day Saturday looks cool and dry with highs remaining in the low 60s. Then, a wave on the front to the south will bring more rain to the state Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Then, some clearing is likely by Sunday afternoon with a high in the low 50s.

Enjoy the warm days!!!

Ryan