Annual ‘Aerospace Day at the Capitol’ Brings Attention to Aerospace Industries in Alabama

by Carrington Cole

If you didn’t know, February 23 is ‘Aerospace Day at the Capitol.’

The Alabama Chapter of the Aerospace States Association held its annual ‘Aerospace Day at the Capitol’ at the RSA Activity Center. The annual event puts focus on what state leaders can do to expand, support, and retain aerospace industries in Alabama.

Alabama Aerospace officials spoke about the many aerospace industries that already are in Alabama and what changes they are bringing. One new addition is the Alabama Aerospace Association Internship Program for students all over the state.