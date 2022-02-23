Attorney General Honors Fallen Selma Police Officer

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The top law enforcement official in the state of Alabama — was in Selma Wednesday to make a special presentation.

Attorney General Steve Marshall came to honor the family of fallen Selma police officer Marquis Moorer.

Moorer was shot and killed in the line of duty about seven months ago.

“We lost a law enforcement hero,” said Marshall.

“But we also lost a son, a father, a grandson, a nephew and a friend.”

Marshall presented Moorer’s family with a commendation.

In addition to a statue that he hoped would provide a sense of peace to the brokenhearted family.

“We still are in a whole lot of pain as we grieve the loss of Marquis,” said Sabrina Moorer Underwood.

“But we’re very thankful and appreciative of the outpouring of support that has been bestowed upon our family.”

The family was also presented with a quilt — from the Fallen Officers Memorial.