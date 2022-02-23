Central Alabama Community College Gets Anonymous $200,000 Donation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama Community College in Alexander City has received a welcome surprise — a $200,000 donation from someone who wishes to remain anonymous.

“To say I was surprised and overjoyed would be an understatement,” President Jeff Lynn said.

The donor expressed their admiration for what CACC has done for the communities and citizens they serve.

The donor asked that the funds be used to help students in need, especially those who may need emergency assistance in completing their programs. Also mentioned was the desire to see the funds help single parents and older adults who are re-entering the workforce.

“What an honor to receive such an overwhelmingly generous gift. I am so proud that our work in the communities is being noticed, and that someone was moved to the point they wanted to show their appreciation through this gift,” Lynn said.

CACC has recently announced several new partnerships with business and industry and expanded agreements with four-year colleges and universities to provide a smoother transition for transfer. The latest agreement being with tech giant Intel to implement an Artificial Intelligence (AI) program for workforce development.