Hyundai Plant in Montgomery Looking to Fill 300 Jobs

by Alabama News Network Staff

You have the chance to get one of hundreds of jobs at Montgomery’s Hyundai plant.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama will be holding a job fair on Saturday. The company is looking to fill 300 positions.

Hyundai is looking for people to work on the assembly line.

If you’re interested, the job fair will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the training center. The address is 900 Hyundai Boulevard.

The starting pay ranges from $16.62 to $25.85 an hour, with benefits.

Masks are required, along with photo ID. Bring a resume if you have one.