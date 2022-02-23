Jackson Wellness Center Holds Open House for the Community

by Carrington Cole

The Jackson Wellness Center held an open house to show the community everything they have to offer.

Everybody in the River Region were invited out to see the state-of-the-art facility and learn more about the Jackson Wellness Center. Staff members were present to talk about the group classes, personal training, and membership options available at the center.

The 17,000 square foot center includes weight training equipment, multipurpose activity rooms, and a raised walking track. The center also offers massage appointments for all members.

Shelby Morgan, who is the Jackson Wellness Center’s Member Services Coordinator, explained why having an open house was important for the community.

“It’s just a way to socialize and see what we’re about here at the Jackson Wellness Center,” stated Morgan. “We are offering new enrollment for anyone that joins and have group exercise classes going on.”

The open house ran from 4-7 pm Wednesday evening with food and beverages provided.