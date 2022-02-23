Rain & Cooler Air Set To Return

by Shane Butler



A cold front sits across central Alabama and it’s having a big impact on temperatures. The Tennessee Valley saw highs only in the 40s while south Alabama warmed into the 80s. The front will push northward overnight into Thursday. This keeps us in a rather warm air mass and temps respond again with upper 70s to lower 80s Thursday afternoon. We do see this spring-like warmth come to an end as the frontal boundary pushes back through and ushers in cooler air. Temps only manage 60s for highs Friday. The boundary will also bring in a round of light rain. High pressure moves in behind the front and our Saturday turns out fairly decent. Partly sunny skies will help boost temps back into the mid and upper 60s. Another disturbance will work along the boundary to our south on Sunday. This system brings clouds and light rain back over us. Temps will come down a bit with highs only in the lower 60s Sunday afternoon. Overnight temps drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunshine and drier conditions return for the start of next week. Temps will respond and highs return to the 70s.