Rep. Terri Sewell Visited Montgomery Regional Airport on her “Build A Better Alabama” Tour

by Ja Nai Wright

Alabama’s airports are getting 140 million dollars from the federal government over the next 5 years to improve infrastructure. Representative Terri Sewell visited the Montgomery regional airport to talk about the impact the funding will have on the airport and other parts of Alabama.

Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Representative Sewell was the only member of the Alabama Congressional Delegation to support, $140 million is headed to Alabama’s airports over the next five years, including the Montgomery Regional Airport. In addition to the 140 million to improve Alabama’s airports.

The state will receive $5.2 billion to repair Alabama’s bridges, $225 million to repair crumbling roads and bridges, $782 million to improve water infrastructure and $100 million for broadband. With improvements to the infrastructure of the airports, more jobs will be created in the state of Alabama.