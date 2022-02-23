Sen. Tommy Tuberville talks Russia and the economy at Montgomery Event.

by Jerome Jones

On Wednesday the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce hosted Senator Tommy Tuberville for their Washington Brief.

Those in attendance got key updates on Congressional activity, the 2022 outlook, and federal priorities that may impact our region.

It was international news that was at the top of everyone’s mind, as Tuberville gave an update on American efforts to help Ukraine in the midst of a Russian takeover.

The Alabama Senator says the U.S. is aiding Ukraine with weapons caches, but they do not need our physical help.

He also went on to say that America has no interest in conflict with Russia, a move that could result in nuclear warfare.

Tuberville says the biggest threat to American security is China.

“Their economy is big and its growing, its moving past ours, their Navy is bigger than ours now. While we’ve been fighting these 20 year wars, China has been building.” said Tuberville.

Tuberville says his priorities in Washington are getting people back to work, keeping schools open, and rebuilding the economy.