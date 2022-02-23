Spring-Like Through Thursday, A Much Cooler Weekend

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was warm and humid and not especially sunny across central and south Alabama. Scattered rain showers fell in some locations, associated with a nearby cold front. The front stalls and ultimately lifts back north as a warm front through tonight. Temperatures remain warm Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures peak near or above 80°. Sunshine gradually, partially returns, but clouds return overnight.

Temperatures won’t fall far Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Similar to Wednesday, Thursday features well-above-normal warmth, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Also, Thursday may feature more clouds than sun with a few showers. The pattern changes late Thursday night and Friday morning. Another cold front arrives, and it sets up a much cooler weekend.

High temperatures Friday may occur during the morning. Temperatures are likely in the 60s in advance of the front. However, temperatures likely fall into the 50s by the afternoon once the front pushes to our southeast. Rain accompanies the front, but not in”widespread soaking” form. Rather, rain remains on the lighter, scattered side. Rain tapers off during the afternoon, but clouds linger. Friday night looks noticeably cooler too, with lows in the 40s.

Temperatures remain cool this weekend. Plus, the forecast doesn’t look perfectly sunny, nor rain-free. Some sunshine could be in the mix for a good part of Saturday. However, Sunday features more clouds than sun. Rain looks possible too. It appears that system departs to our east late Sunday. Then, yet another cold front pushes through Sunday night. That sets up a cool, but dry and mainly sunny start to next week.

Next Monday marks our last day of February, and may feel wintry despite the sunshine. High temperatures range from the upper 50s to low 60s. Monday night lows fall into the 30s. From there, Temperatures gradually trend warmer through the middle of next week. Otherwise, Tuesday and Wednesday feature a mix of sun and clouds and appear to remain rain-free.