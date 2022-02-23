Three People Face Charges in Copper Theft Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has been arrested in Wetumpka, which has led to two more arrests involving the theft of AT&T copper wiring, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says 38-year-old Michael Edward Moyer of Smiths Station was apprehended in Wetumpka on February 9 by Lee County and Elmore County investigators in connection to the theft of several thousand dollars worth of AT&T copper wire.

At the time, Moyer was arrested in Elmore County on other charges and is currently awaiting transfer back to Lee County to face charges for crimes committed in Lee County, according to Jones.

He says the investigation has developed multiple suspects being involved with Moyer and the thefts. On February 14, Jones says 36-year-old Brandi Michelle Cole of Smiths Station was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property in the 1st degree and interference with public safety communications. She has since been released on a $35,000 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

Jones says 35-year-old Samantha Kaylee Greer of Smiths Station was also arrested and charged with receiving stolen property 1st degree and interference with public safety communications. She has been released on a $20,000 bond.

He says the case is still under investigation and more charges are expected. If you have information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.