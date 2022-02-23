Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues

by Ryan Stinnett

STAYING WARM: Today and tomorrow we will remain in a very warm air mass with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s for most locations. A few showers are possible both days, but the rain won’t be especially widespread or heavy. We continue to wait on a cold front that is sitting over Northwest Alabama, where rain and storms are an issue. This front will finally get pushed south through the state Thursday night, bringing some rain and storms, and though there could be a few strong storms the severe weather looks low. The rain will end Friday, and cooler air returns to the state.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday looks cooler with highs remaining in the low 60s. We will see more clouds than sun, and a few showers are possible. However, a wave of energy will move through the state Saturday night and Sunday bring rain, but the rain ends early on Sunday with highs in the mid-50s.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like we will get a chance to dry out as much of next week looks rain-free. Temperatures look to be below average for early March across Alabama as a trough will be in place across the eastern half of the U.S.

Enjoy this warm and whimsical Wednesday!!!

Ryan