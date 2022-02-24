Alabama Cattlemen’s Association Hosts SLE Rodeo Kickoff Luncheon

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Cattlemen’s Association hosted its annual SLE Rodeo kickoff luncheon on Thursday, which means the rodeo isn’t far away.

The Southeastern Livestock Exposition Rodeo is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) sanctioned event that is celebrating its 65th year.

It features several competitions and other events. Proceeds from the rodeo are used to promote youth in agriculture.

The rodeo will be March 18-20 at Garrett Coliseum.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION