Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee A Week Away

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama newsroom–

The annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee is set to kick off in a week — and organizers are working to put the finishing touches — on the biggest annual civil rights event in the country.

The Sunday line-up of events — are the highlight of the Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

Organizers say the annual Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast — will be a drive-in event again this year.

And Sunday morning service will be at the Edmondite Missions Bullock Community Center — instead of Brown Chapel Church.

“The venue will be changed because of the restoration work in the sanctuary, the venue will be changed but the vision will be the same,” said Rev. Leodis Strong.

The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is March 3rd through 6th.

UNITY BREAKFAST SPEAKERS:

* Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rainbow PUSH Coalition

* Dr. Charles Steele, SCLC

* Rev. Dr. William Barber, Repairer of the Breach and the Poor People’s Campaign

* Rev. Al Sharpton, National Action Network

* LaTosha Brown, Black Voters Matter

* Liz Shuler, ALF-CIO Labor Union

* Sherrilyn Ifill, NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund

* Congresswoman Terri Sewell

* Congressman Jim Clyburn of South Carolina

CHURCH SERVICE SPEAKERS:

* Rev. Al Sharpton, National Action Network

* Sherrilyn Ifill, NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund

* LaTosha Brown, Black Voters Matter

* Congresswoman Terri Sewell