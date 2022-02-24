COVID in Alabama Schools: Weekly Case Numbers Fall Below 1,000

by Alabama News Network Staff

The latest weekly Alabama Department of Public Health report on COVID in the state’s public schools shows cases once again dropping by more than half statewide.

The report for February 24 shows 934 cases, compared to 1,972 from the week before. By comparison, there were 26,260 cases in the January 20 report.

Cases had bottomed out late last year, when 414 cases were reported on December 2.

The state’s weekly reports don’t specify if the cases involve students, teachers or other staff members.

Here is a list of several local school systems and their current case numbers:

Montgomery: 43 (Feb. 17: 76)

Autauga County: 40 (Feb. 17: 57)

Elmore County: 20 (Feb. 17: 44)

Pike Road: Fewer than 5 (Feb. 17: 8)

Dallas County: Fewer than 5 (Feb. 17: 8)

Selma: 7 (Feb. 17: 11)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE