Higher Education Day Held Outside Alabama Capitol

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hundreds of students and other representatives of Alabama’s 14 public colleges and universities were in Montgomery Thursday for the annual Higher Education Day.

The event is held each year during the regular session of the Alabama Legislature. The goal is to increase awareness of higher education and its benefits to the state.

Organizers says higher education leads to a stronger work force, which provides better-paying jobs.

This year’s event included a parade and a luncheon, plus a speech from Gov. Kay Ivey.