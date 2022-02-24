Last Day Of Spring Like Warmth For Now

by Riley Blackwell

WARM, SPRING LIKE DAY: A stationary front has parked over the area, and that has allowed for warmer air to funnel into the area and bring us these abnormal temperatures. Rain chances are not zero for the day, but remain low. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s, with the potential of a couple of places touching 80°.

STILL WARM TONIGHT: As the front sits over the region, cloudy conditions and warmer temperatures will hang around for the evening. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s and upper 50s.

COOLING OFF TOMORROW: The front will then lift to our north, and this will allow for those temperatures to start to decline and break out of the warm spell. The rain chances stay minimal, but the chance is still there. Temperatures for tomorrow will hover in the mid 60s.

LOOK AHEAD: As the stationary front moves out of the area, temperatures will begin to decline. A cold front will then move through the area Saturday evening, and that will bring a chance for rain Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will stay lower than what we’ve been seeing, before steadily increasing for next week.