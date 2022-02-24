Local Woman Shares Story of Integrating Wetumpka HS in 1960s

by Kay McCabe

Sophia Bracy Harris and her sister Debra, were one of the first African American students to integrate Wetumpka High School in 1965.

Harris’ house was bombed on the night of New Years in 1966 after several white people were unhappy with her and her sister attending school.

Harris shares the journey full of fear and hatred her family faced, and how she overcame it and used the lessons she learned in her career today.

