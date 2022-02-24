MCSO Unveils Cancer Awareness Car Outside Montgomery Cancer Center

by Carrington Cole

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its new Cancer Awareness Car and dedicated it to someone very special to the department.

The pink Sheriff’s vehicle was unveiled at the Montgomery Cancer Center Thursday morning. The vehicle will be used to show Montgomery how many Sheriff Office employees have lost their battle with cancer or have been a cancer survivor.

One name being displayed is Lisa Crenshaw who is Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham’s secretary and a beloved member of the Sheriff’s Office. She celebrated her last day of treatment at the Montgomery Cancer Center and is now cancer free.

“Our county family has been touched by cancer for years and so with this cancer awareness vehicle we were able to put their names on the vehicle, let people know that they’re not forgotten, and those that are survivors; let them know that we’re still here for you,” stated Sheriff Cunningham.

“This is a real surprise to know that they’ve gone to this extreme because of what I’ve gone through,” stated Crenshaw.

The names of all of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office employees who have been affected by cancer are displayed around the vehicle.