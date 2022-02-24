Millbrook Police Make Arrest in Fatal Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook police say they have made an arrest after a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

Police say 23-year-old Jamiah Marquis Burke of Millbrook has been charged with murder.

Police say at about 12:10 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot at a home in the 4100 block of Oliver Drive. He was found at the intersection of Oliver Drive and Mamie Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Police say Burke was taken into custody without incident. He is being held in the Elmore County Jail with no bond.