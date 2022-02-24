Officials Say Ukraine No Longer in Control of Chernobyl Site

by Alabama News Network Staff

A presidential adviser says Ukraine has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site, where Ukranian forces had waged a fierce battle with Russian troops.

Adviser Myhailo Podolyak told The Associated Press that Ukrainian authorities did not know the current condition of the facilities at Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

Podolyak said, “After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had announced several hours earlier Thursday that Russian forces were trying to seize the plant. A nuclear reactor at the plan 80 miles north of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, exploded in April 1986.

