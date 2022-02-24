Spring Warmth Thursday, Some Rain And Cooler Friday

by Ben Lang

Thursday features spring-like warmth one more time before a cold front drops temperatures this weekend. Fog was locally dense Thursday morning, but lifted by midday. While sunshine returned for some locations, the sky was still mostly cloudy area-wide at midday. However, the afternoon looks sunnier, similar to Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures warm to near 80° again. A few showers appear possible, but the rain chance looks very low.

If you do see rain Thursday, it will likely be in the form of a brief, light shower. Clouds increase again Thursday night. A stalled front situated to our north starts moving again, this time in our direction. The front arrives in our area overnight. Some showers accompany the front on its way through central and south Alabama through Friday morning. It looks like high temperatures in the 60s occur Friday morning in advance of the front.

Temperatures likely fall into the 50s Friday afternoon as the front clears to our southeast. Clouds linger behind the front, so Friday may not feature much sunshine. Friday night turns noticeably cooler, with lows in the 40s and lingering cloud-cover.

Weekend temperatures remain cooler too. Temperatures may not exceed 60°, at least in some locations, Saturday afternoon. Saturday looks mainly rain-free, but cloud-cover remain rather widespread throughout the day. Saturday night lows fall into the 40s. Sunday features another chance for rain. However, it still appears it may not be particularly widespread. Otherwise, Sunday looks mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s. Sunday night lows could fall into the 30s.

Rain departs Sunday night, followed by a clearing sky. Monday looks mostly sunny and milder with highs in the 60s. Temperatures gradually trend warmer through Thursday of next week. At this time, our forecast looks rain-free next Monday through Thursday. Afternoon temperatures peak near 70° by next Thursday, if not sooner. Overnight temperatures remain on the cool side, falling into the 40s each night.