The Southeastern Livestock Exposition Held a Kickoff Luncheon for the Upcoming SLE Rodeo

by Carrington Cole

We’re just a few days away from the beginning of March and that also means the rodeo is coming to town.

The SLE Rodeo Kickoff Luncheon was held Thursday afternoon at the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association. This will be the rodeo’s 65th year taking place in Montgomery.

Randy Davis, who is the President of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, talked about all of the different activities and competitions the rodeo will have for everyone to enjoy.

“We have a PRCA which is a professional rodeo cowboy’s association rodeo that will be coming to town,” stated Davis. “Along with a whole 12 days of youth activities: showing calves, youth rodeo, some barrel racing, things involving the youth. That’s part of our mission as a non-profit. Our mission is to promote an agricultural lifestyle and promote educational and competition events with youth.”

The SLE Rodeo will take place March 18-20 at the Garrett Coliseum.