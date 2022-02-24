Winter Is On The Way Back

by Shane Butler



Our spring-like warmth is on the way out as a cold front makes its way into the area overnight. The frontal system will bring in a round of rain along with a colder air mass. Rain moves through our area overnight into early Friday. Rainfall amounts are expected to be light and under a quarter of an inch. As the front advances southward through the area, temps will gradually fall. We start out Friday in the mid to upper 60s but end up in the 50s that afternoon. It’s not a big cool down by any means but you will notice colder overnight temps in the 40s and daytime highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s over the weekend. Another disturbance will pass through the state Sunday. It brings in rain and that helps hold temps down into the 50s Sunday afternoon. High pressure comes back into the deep south early next week. Sunshine and drier conditions prevail and temps begin warming again. Daytime temps return to the 70s for afternoon highs.