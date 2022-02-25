Alabama starts series with 1-0 loss to No. 1 Texas

by Adam Solomon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – On a blistery Friday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Alabama and No. 1 Texas each received dominant performances from their pitching staffs. In the end, the Longhorns came out on top, 1-0. The loss is the Crimson Tide’s first of the season and moves UA to 5-1 overall.

The arms on both sides were able to halt numerous run-scoring rallies throughout the night. Alabama reached a baserunner in eight of the nine innings and had runners in scoring position six times but was unable to break through for a run. Texas got a man aboard in six frames and moved runners into scoring position in three innings, with the Longhorns getting their lone run in the seventh on a wild pitch.

Alabama starter Garrett McMillan went toe-to-toe with the nation’s No. 1 team, holding the Longhorns scoreless across 6.0 frames. The junior allowed just three hits and walked a pair while striking out three batters on 87 total pitches. Dylan Ray (0-1) followed with 2.0 relief innings, allowing one unearned run with four strikeouts. Texas reliever Travis Sthele (1-0) picked up the win with 2.0 relief frames.

From Head Coach Brad Bohannon

“I was really pleased with the way our kids competed tonight against the No. 1 team in the country. Garrett McMillan gave us a great start. It was very difficult for both teams to hit in these weather conditions. We had our chances, but their pitchers made some great pitches in key moments.”

How It Happened

B7 | A one-out single and a hit-by-pitch pushed a runner into scoring position for the Longhorns. A passed ball moved both runners up 90 feet before a wild pitch brought across the game’s only run. (1-0, Texas)

Postgame Notes

Garrett McMillan matched his season-high and the Alabama season-long total for innings with 6.0 frames in today’s start. McMillan also contributed 6.0 innings in the season opener against Xavier on Feb. 18.

With his 2-for-5 night, Drew Williamson has recorded a hit in five straight games. Over the streak, the senior is batting .381 (8-21) with three doubles, two home runs, six RBI, four runs scored and a pair of walks.

Williamson tied his career-high total for doubles in a game with two. He also had a pair of doubles at Arkansas last season on March 19.

Alabama will look to even the series up on Saturday as the two teams return to the diamond for a 1:30 p.m. CT first pitch. The Crimson Tide calls on left-hander Antoine Jean for the start while the Longhorns counter with righty Tristan Stevens. Game two of the series will air live on the Longhorn Network.