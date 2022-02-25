Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting Outside Walmart in Wetumpka

by Alabama News Network Staff

Wetumpka police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of a man last month in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on U.S. Highway 231.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Calvin Wells of Montgomery into custody at about 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Police found 42-year-old Centell Winston of Tallassee shot to death inside his vehicle at around 11 p.m. on January 20. It was the first murder case in Wetumpka in four years.

According to CrimeStoppers, Wells will be transported to the Elmore County Jail and be booked on a $1.5 million bond for murder.