Biden to Nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for U.S. Supreme Court

by Alabama News Network Staff

The White House says President Joe Biden will nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

In selecting Jackson, Biden delivers on a campaign promise, moving to further diversify a court that was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries.

Jackson is an attorney who possesses the type of elite legal background found in other high court justices, but who’s worked as a public defender.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she’d fill the seat on the nine-member court that will be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer. He’s retiring at the end of the term.

With Republicans and Democrats each controlling 50 seats in the Senate and Vice President Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes, Jackson will need support from all 50 Democrats — if Republican senators oppose her nomination — in order to be confirmed, which she is expected to receive.

