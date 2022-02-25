Cold Front Moving Through The Region, Breaking Warm Spell

by Riley Blackwell

COLD FRONT ON THE WAY: Yesterday, a stationary front was parked over the area, which allowed for temperatures to soar into the upper 70s. For today, however, a cold front is pushing its way through the area, and will bring a slight rain chance as well as cooler temperatures for the day. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the low 60s.

CLOUDY NIGHT AHEAD: Clouds will hang around for the evening, which will not allow for our lows to drop too low this evening. Expect lows in the mid 40s.

COOLER WEEKEND: As the cooler air filters into the state, those cooler temps will hang around for the weekend. Expect highs Saturday in the mid to upper 60s, along with partly cloudy conditions.

LOOK AHEAD: As the cold front moves through today, cooler air and cloudy conditions will prevail for Friday and the weekend. Another front is expected for Sunday, which will bring a decent chance of rain with it. After that front, a milder pattern will be in place and a lot of sunshine should be expected for next week.