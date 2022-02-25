Cooler Through The Weekend With More Rain Sunday

by Ben Lang

Gloomy and gray at midday Friday with widespread clouds and scattered light rain/drizzle. Temperatures remain much cooler today than the 80°+ afternoons of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front pushed through south Alabama Friday morning. Midday temperatures range from the 40s in west-central Alabama to low 70s in the far southeast corner of the state. Temperatures could rebound a bit during the afternoon in the cooler locations.

However, temperatures likely fall further in the warmer locations. Some sunshine could return Friday afternoon, but the sky remains mostly cloudy. Friday night may stay mostly cloudy, while temperatures fall into the 40s. Saturday features more sunshine, but clouds remain in the mix. Afternoon temperatures rebound into the 60s. Saturday looks rain-free, but we can’t say the same for Sunday.

Sunday looks cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s. Rain enters the fold by the afternoon, and remains possible through the late evening. However, it probably won’t be raining everywhere at all times. Plus, rain likely remains somewhat scattered and relatively light. Rain, then clouds gradually depart Sunday night. With a clearing sky, Sunday night lows fall into the 30s.

Sunshine looks plentiful next Monday. Afternoon temperatures rebound into the 60s. However, Monday night lows could fall into the 30s. The rest of next week features a gradual warming trend. Alabama remains rain-free for most if not all of next week. However, some clouds mix with sunshine Tuesday through Friday. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 70s by next Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, lows cool into the 40s Tuesday through Friday night.