Cornerstone Academy Students Pack Meals for Orphans in Haiti

by Carrington Cole

Students at Cornerstone Classical Christian Academy spent their morning making a difference for children in Haiti.

Cornerstone Academy students packed and sealed over $10,000 meals for orphaned children in Haiti. The students began packing meals at the Morningview Baptist Church from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. Back in August, Haiti experienced a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that killed over 2,000 people. The school wanted to give back and help the kids of Haiti so they started their project called ‘Feed the Need.’

In addition to helping Haiti, the project also helps support local food banks in the River Region. The Headmaster at Cornerstone Classical Christian Academy, John Bradley, stated how the project has been a great way for the students experience giving back to others in need.

“This is an exciting time for them as they get to be the hands and feet of Christ,” stated Headmaster Bradley. “Serving their neighbors here and in earthquake ravaged Haiti as well. So, they’re excited to do that and live their faith in this way today.”

Cornerstone Classical Christian Academy is also holding a ‘Feed the Need’ event to raise funds for the school and to continue helping people in Haiti.

You can make a donation by texting CCCAFTN to 71777 or visit their website.