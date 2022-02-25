Montgomery Police Searching for Felony Theft Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police need your help finding a felony theft suspect.

Police say on Wednesday, February 16, and Thursday, February 17, an unidentified male stole various items from a business in the 5000 block of Vaughn Road.

Police say the person entered on two different dates wearing the same clothing. The name of the store wasn’t released.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.