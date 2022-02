Safe from the Storm: Why You Shouldn’t Totally Rely on Outdoor Tornado Sirens for Your Safety

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tornado sirens have no doubt saved lives, but you shouldn’t rely on them totally to protect you from severe weather.

Bluewater Chief Meteorologist Rich Thomas believes a weather radio is just as important as a smoke detector in alerting you to danger. He says while 97% of homes have a smoke detector, a recent survey shows only about 6% of homes in Alabama have a weather radio.