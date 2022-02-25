State Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Underway for Storm-Ready Items

by Alabama News Network Staff

From now through Sunday, February 27, you can buy supplies and equipment to get you ready for severe weather season without having to pay state sales tax. Some cities and counties are also dropping their taxes on these items.

This is Alabama’s 11th annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. The only other state to have an event like this is Texas.

Certain emergency preparedness items will be exempt from the state’s 4% state sales tax, and in some cities and counties, local taxes are waived on those items as well.

The tax holiday means shoppers can save as much as 10% on these items in some areas of the state.

From 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25 to midnight Sunday, Feb. 27, the tax-exempt items include the following priced at $60 or less:

Flashlights, lanterns

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Batteries

First-aid kits

Cell phone charger

Two-way radios

Manual can openers

Tarps and plastic sheeting

Duct tape

Fire extinguishers

Tie-down kits, bungee cords or rope

Other tax-free items include: Coolers, ice packs, plywood, window film and smoke/fire/carbon monoxide detectors.

Portable generators and power cords costing $1,000 or less are also tax free.

