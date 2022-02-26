Dull And Cloudy Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

CLOUDY AND COOLER SATURDAY: After the cold front moved through yesterday, cooler temperatures have been around the area. Clouds have also been hanging around for the majority of the day, leaving us an overcast but comfortable day.

PARTLY CLOUDY NIGHT: Cloudy conditions will persist into the evening hours, but some areas will see partial clearing. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s, and rain chances will stay minimal.

RAIN RETURNS SUNDAY: Rain will be around to start Sunday morning. Precipitation could be heavy at times, but severe weather is not expected with this system. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s, with mostly cloudy skies hanging around after the rain exits.

LOOK AHEAD: After a dull weekend, sunshine will return by Monday, and temperatures will start to rise. Rain chances will be virtually zero throughout the week, and temperatures will rise into the 70s and even potentially 80s by the end of the week!