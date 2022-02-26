Man Arrested, Charged With Home Burglary in Millbrook

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook Police say on Friday, February 25, officers were called to the 1800 block of Main Street after a residential burglar alarm went off.

The homeowner was not at the residence at the time.

According to Chief P.K. Johnson the homeowner confirmed to police that property was removed from the home.

Johnson says officers established a perimeter and later found 53 year old Millbrook resident Eric Martin in possession of the property.

Martin was arrested and charged with 3rd Degree Burglary and 3rd Degree Theft of Property.

He is being held in the Elmore County Jail with no bond, pending warrants obtained and served.