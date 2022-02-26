Montgomery Fire Rescue Respond to Two Saturday Fires

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Saturday afternoon Montgomery Firefighters responded to two separate fires.

The first fire happened at 4:25pm in the 100 block of Azalea Drive, where a one story home suffered extensive damage before the fire was extinguished.

No one was injured and the cause of that fire is still under investigation.

The second fire was at about 7pm this evening in the 100 block of Kenilworth Street.

A single story home suffered extensive damage and no one was injured, the cause of that fire is also under investigation.