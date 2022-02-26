MPD Partners with Speedway to Raise Donations for MAFB

by Kay McCabe

On Saturday, Montgomery Police Department and Speedway gas station held their 2nd annual Pack-a-Cruiser food drive.

The two were outside of the Speedway on Atlanta HWY collecting donations to give to the Montgomery Area Food Bank.

Donators like, William Jackson, says anyone who can, should always donate to a greater cause.

“Its the right thing to do, to give back, to help people. We all need help,” said Jackson.

Jackson says if he could say anything to those who receive the donations, is that he’s praying for them.

“Better days are coming, God answers prayers and prayer changes,” said Jackson.

