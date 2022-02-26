No. 24 Alabama Routs South Carolina 90-71

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

South Carolina Alabama Basketball

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) works inside against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Jaden Shackelford had 21 points and Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 to lead No. 24 Alabama to a 90-71 victory over South Carolina.

The Crimson Tide built a big lead and brushed off a second-half comeback attempt by the Gamecocks.

Alabama has won five of its last six games and had five players in double figures scoring.

Quinerly and Shackelford both made four 3-pointers. Quinerly went 4 of 5 from 3-point range, all in a first half when he scored 18, and had five assists.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

 

Categories: Alabama
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts