No. 3 Auburn Falls to No. 17 Tennessee, 67-62 in Knoxville

by Alabama News Network Staff

Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points and Zakai Zeigler had 11 of his 13 points in the second half to lead No. 17 Tennessee to a 67-62 victory over No. 3 Auburn.

Kennedy Chandler had 13 and Josiah-Jordan James added 10 for the Volunteers, who improved their record at home to 15-0 this season.

The Tigers were led by Jabari Smith with 25 points, and K.D. Johnson had 18 points as Auburn lost on the road for the third straight time.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)