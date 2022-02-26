Safe from the Storm: How Spring Pattern Will Affect Severe Weather

by Alabama News Network Staff

Long before a severe weather threat develops over Alabama, the overall spring weather pattern will set some of the ingredients that will determine whether we will have an active severe weather season.

Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler says we are in a La Nina pattern, which affects where high pressure, low pressure and the jet stream will typically be placed. As you can see from the video above, those factors can play a role in whether severe weather conditions develop in our area.