State Troopers: Alexander City Man Killed in Crash While Evading Deputies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say an Alexander City man was killed in a wreck while trying to evade deputies in Coosa County.

State troopers say 25-year-old Billy Wayne Sims was driving his pickup truck when he hit a ditch, then a tree. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 280 about eight miles south of Goodwater in Coosa County.

The wreck happened at about 10:40 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say Sims was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers have not said why Coosa County deputies had been seeking him.