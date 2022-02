Two People Die in Coosada Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

State Troopers say a head on collision between a Toyota Camry and a Ford Mustang happened at around 1:30 Saturday Morning.

An unnamed 19 year old and 32 year old Randall Singleton of Wetumpka were pronounced dead on the scene.

Another passenger in the mustang, 37 year old Jennifer Hutton was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The crash happened on Highway 14 one mile west of Coosada.