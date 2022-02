Victim Identified in Millbrook Shooting Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook Police have released the identity of the victim in fatal shooting that happened Thursday.

The victim has been identified as 26 year old Rodney Tavaras Pettaway of Millbrook.

Police say Pettaway was shot and killed at about 12:10 p.m., at a home in the 4100 block of Oliver Drive.

23 year old Jamiah Marquis Burke was arrested and charged with murder.