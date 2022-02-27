Auburn Police Launch Eagle Watch Security Camera Program

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police are launching Eagle Watch, a free security camera registration program available to all residents and business owners in the city.

Police say Eagle Watch is modeled after other successful video surveillance partnership programs across the country. They say crimes can be solved through the partnerships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

By registering commercial or residential video cameras located on the outside of homes or businesses, it will allow police to quickly reach you if video footage can help solve a crime in your area.

Auburn police say this camera registration does not give them the ability to access your cameras without your knowledge or permission. They do say commercial camera owners have the option to provide police with remote access to their video surveillance system.

Commercial camera owners will also be provided with Eagle Watch window decals.

Police say the owners of residential security cameras or video doorbells will always be contacted in the event video evidence is being sought from their area.

Auburn police say joining the Eagle Watch program is easy and free.

For inquiries regarding Eagle Watch, email webpubsfty@auburnalabama.org.